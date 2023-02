Slovensko vyslalo záchranársky tím na pomoc Turecku, ktoré postihlo zemetrasenie

So far, we've mobilised 27 search & rescue and medical teams from 19 European countries via the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism to help 🇹🇷 after the earthquake, together over 1150 rescuers and 70 rescue dogs.I thank 🇧🇬🇭🇷🇨🇿🇫🇷🇬🇷🇳🇱🇵🇱🇷🇴🇮🇹🇭🇺🇦🇹🇩🇪🇪🇪🇪🇸🇲🇹🇸🇰🇵🇹🇲🇪🇦🇱. #EUsolidarity at its best! https://t.co/J1jBcwBV1N